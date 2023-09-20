The agency added that the total actual expenses in the semi-annual closing results for the same year amounted to 1.823 billion Bahraini dinars ($4.84 billion), a decrease of two percent from the budget estimates.

The total actual revenues collected amounted to 1.441 billion Bahraini dinars, according to the statement.

The statement indicated that global challenges, including the decline in oil prices, had a clear impact in reducing the country’s public revenues.

The statement stressed that the government is committed to achieving the objectives of the fiscal balance program according to the timetable specified for it, in order to enhance financial stability and economic development of the Kingdom in order to continue creating qualitative opportunities for citizens.