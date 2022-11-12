Five hundred and sixteen candidates are competing for the forty parliamentary seats, including one hundred and seven women.

For his part, Nawaf bin Muhammad Al-Maawda, head of the Supreme Committee for General Supervision of Election Safety, called for not paying attention to any fabricated and forged rumors, news or messages aimed at affecting the conduct of the electoral process..

Al Mawda urged voters to actively participate in the voting process, starting from 8 in the morning until 8 in the evening.

The Supreme Committee stressed the need to obtain information about the elections from its official sources.

On Friday, Bahrain’s Anti-Cybercrime Authority announced the targeting of government websites, including the Parliament website; With the aim of disrupting the electoral process and broadcasting negative messages to influence it.

And it confirmed in a statement that “targeting websites with the aim of disrupting the electoral process and broadcasting negative messages to influence it… are desperate attempts that will not undermine the resolve of the citizens, who will go, with all determination, to the polling stations to choose their representatives.”

And she added, “Dear citizens are kindly requested to obtain information from its correct sources… and to report any complaint, inquiry or observation on the hotline of the General Administration of Anti-Corruption and Economic and Electronic Security 992 around the clock.”

This comes after the Bahraini Parliament’s General Secretariat announced, on Friday, that the parliament’s website had been subjected to an electronic hack.