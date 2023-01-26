The Minister of Housing and Urban Planning in the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, Amna bint Ahmed Al-Rumaihi, affirmed that the Holy Qur’an complex in Sharjah includes great scientific and knowledge treasures. live in each era separately.





This came during her visit and the accompanying delegation to the complex, where she was received by Dr. Sherzad Abdul Rahman Taher, Secretary General of the Holy Qur’an Complex, who gave a detailed explanation of the complex and the role it plays in serving the sciences of the Holy Qur’an, its history and those interested in it, accompanying the delegation on a tour of the museums and halls of the complex in the presence of a general manager. The Housing Bank in Bahrain, Dr. Khaled Abdullah, and the General Manager of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program, Eng. Mohammed Al-Mansoori, and a number of officials in the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, department directors and heads of departments in the complex.





Al-Rumaihi said that all that the complex contains of rare manuscripts and Qurans, and the methods of displaying them and highlighting all those who served the Qur’an and its sciences, are beyond expectations, and this is the result of great efforts made by His Highness Sheikh Dr. It resulted in making Sharjah a beacon of knowledge and a method for building people and refining their knowledge.

She emphasized that this knowledge and scientific edifice, with its museums, manuscripts, and holdings, which it includes, has provided the Islamic and Arabic libraries with various sciences, including cosmic stories, rare manuscripts, and sciences related to the miracle of the Noble Qur’an, “which I have not found anywhere else.”





She added that the complex includes among its wings a knowledge and cultural diversity related to the sciences and history of the Qur’an, which enriches individual and societal knowledge, and this is a product of the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah in building human knowledge.





During the visit, Al-Rumaihi was also briefed on the museums of the complex and what they contain of rare manuscripts and Qurans, the covering of the Kaaba, and the scientific curricula adopted in the complex.





It is noteworthy that the Minister of Housing and Urban Planning in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Amna bint Ahmed Al-Rumaihi, is currently visiting the United Arab Emirates in the framework of exchanging knowledge experiences.