During the call, “views were exchanged on regional conditions and efforts aimed at reducing tension in the region and preventing escalation in a way that prevents the conflict from spreading and the war from expanding, given its serious repercussions on regional peace, security, stability and the interests of the peoples of the region,” according to the Bahrain News Agency.

During the call, Al Zayani stressed “the Kingdom of Bahrain’s position calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, protection of civilians, and facilitation of the delivery of humanitarian aid to the civilian population.”

For his part, Kani expressed his “thanks to the Foreign Minister for his call, and the continued coordination and consultation between the two sides regarding regional developments.”