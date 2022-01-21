The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed in a statement that the UN Security Council’s unanimous condemnation of the sinful terrorist Houthi attack expresses international support for the UAE’s legal right to defend its sovereignty and protect its security, stability and safety of its citizens and residents, in the face of the criminal practices of the Houthi militia, and its continued violations of all international laws..

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the international community to take a firm and decisive stance against the terrorist Houthi militia and its attacks and criminal practices, and to work to reach a ceasefire and a political solution to the Yemeni crisis in accordance with the Gulf initiative and its executive mechanism, the outcomes of the comprehensive National Dialogue Conference, Security Council Resolution No. 2216 and relevant Council resolutions Link to the “Yemeni Crisis”.