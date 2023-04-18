He is one of the brightest talents in Italian cycling: at the age of just 22, the Friulian Jonathan Milan has already reached the top of the track world (Olympic gold and world championship with the quartet) and in addition to reconfirming himself on those levels, he wants to make the leap in quality also on the road (three pro successes so far). Passed pro with Bahrain-Victorious in 2021, his contract expires at the end of this season and as far as the Gazzetta has learned, no agreement has been reached for the renewal. So the streets of Milan and Bahrain are destined to divide: and what shirt will the Friulian wear starting from 2024? From the checks made, the track leading to Trek-Segafredo is very hot: Luca Guercilena’s team would be ready to offer a multi-year contract. Meanwhile, Milan is back from the Amstel Gold Race: he will rest for a few days and then resume training while waiting to find out whether or not the call-up for the Giro d’Italia will arrive, which one of his most important days, on the eve of the grand finale in Rome.