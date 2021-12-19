In Bahrain, Saudi Arabia’s tributary oil reign, there is everything: refinements of the East, rags, intrigues, futuristic buildings and shacks, Formula one racing cars, more or less secret harem, uncompromising puritanism and hidden debauchery, big brands and beaches softly sandy, bazaars, debts and petrodollars. You have to add: torture, brute fear, ban on free newspapers, hunt for opponents, ban on dissent, hacking of the net, police and judiciary without rules. Yes: after all, saving appearances, this is the Islam we want to settle with, modernized, without jihad, with a bit of worm-eaten orientalism and above all air conditioning, the palm tree and the skyscraper. Good business and reassuring laws against “terrorism”: you never know in this now so wild and impracticable East … And then to guarantee there are also the soldiers of the English base and the gunboats of the American fifth fleet snoring in the port.

None of the characters featured in this article are fictional, some of them may be dead by now, or will soon be. Fighting even in the service of an impersonal cause such as representative democracy and respect for human rights is never a personal and intimate matter. Those who do it, everywhere, should belong to us intimately, be our heroes. Already. For example, why did Dr. Abdeljalil Al-Singace not become our hero despite the efforts of the human rights activists of the “Americans for Democracy & Human Rights in Bahrain”? Theirs are documents that heat up to touch them. Al-Singace is a 60-year-old engineer, freedom activist, one of the spirits who believed in 2011, ten years ago, in the evil-eyed chimera of the gendarmes of an Arab Spring. The authorities of this ruthless operetta kingdom call him a terrorist who wants to overthrow the government and a spy for a foreign enemy, obviously Iran. She suffered torture and sexual abuse in the Jau prison where between two thousand and four thousand opponents are locked up, depending on the mood of repression. He fights by multiplying hunger strikes, the last one in July of this year that lasted more than a hundred days and made him lose twenty kilos. He is seriously ill, has paresthesia in the muscles of the limbs, falls continuously from acute pains but has no right to crutches and a wheelchair. The authorities have been denying him specialist care for ten years. To get a visit from a cardiologist, they asked him to wear a prison suit and be chained. He refused. The visit was denied. Doctor Al-Singace is fighting for the return of a book, a monumental research on Arabic dialects that cost four years of work and without political reflections. Denied.

Who knows if when we see the racing cars of the next Bahrain Grand Prix parade we will be able to remember his name, to imagine the first day he was imprisoned, the unparalleled noise of the cell door that closes with a crash, like a shot from a rifle, and that dies down, as happens in prison, without echo. Who knows if we will remember the name of the Jau penitentiary, pavilion fifteen, where torture is practiced intensively and even Covid serves to thin out, voluntarily leaving thousands of inmates exposed to the virus.

And the 73-year-old Hasan Mushaima, leader of the political opposition of the Al-Haq movement, sentenced to life in prison for participating in the 2011 demonstrations, isn’t he ours? The activist survived lymphoma, but his health is deteriorating. Jau authorities continue to deny him access to medical care. Since the 1990s, Mushaima has struggled to ask the Emir to initiate democratic reforms, denouncing the bogus elections, accused of inciting violence and sectarianism. Maybe we should imagine it, like this, slipping away from the rhetoric of World Human Rights Day: Hasan Mushaima when he faced the terrible moment of the prisoners, when he felt the automatic urge to say now I get out of here and I go away and then in a split second you realize that you are behind a closed door from the outside and your reality is all in this acute, lacerating, destructive condition.

And the others: Abdulhadi al-Khawaja, president and co-founder of the Bahrain Center for Human Rights. The latest information indicates a serious deterioration in his physical and health conditions. Without personal effects, any kind of contact with the family prohibited. Or among the many Alaa Mansur Ansaif, a student arrested without a warrant, beaten, tortured and forced to confess publicly. He has never seen a lawyer. They too will hear the screams, the unmistakable piercing screams of the tortured in pavilion fifteen, lurking in your ear and staying there even after the screaming man has been silenced. It should be remembered when with a tourist’s eye you wander through the streets of Manama committed to capturing the local color. And perhaps we should look everywhere for traces and spies of iniquity.

We are here on the fault line of the duel between Shiites and Sunnis. The Sunni monarchy rules as an autocrat over a Shia majority. There are also half a million low-service Asian workers, but none of those are counted, they don’t exist.

The dynastic political creed is the alignment to theocratic absolutism of its godfathers, Saudi Arabia and the Emirates. When the democratic spring blossomed in Manama, with a hundred thousand on the streets, the bosses sent the armored vehicles to bring the demonstrators to their senses. The Shiites, considered a possible fifth column of the Iranian satan, are pariahs, kept away from important positions, forced not to show themselves off, to be humble. They try in great haste to correct the scandal of the fact that the heretics are the majority: by importing Sunnis from Morocco, Pakistan and other Muslim countries: the demographic coup. The trials here have Stalinist rituals, from the Inquisition: public confession of the reprobate is required, torture is provided.

King Hamad Ben Issa Al Khalifa knows how to blind the chancelleries. He buys everything: American fighter-bombers that he keeps in operation leveling the cities of the Shiites in Yemen; in Paris, with 66 million euros, he took over from the nuns the Bourbon-Condé palace he needs when he goes down on vacation on the boulevards; buy African athletes as if they were thoroughbreds or greyhounds to win Olympic medals; and network control and espionage systems such as the Israeli Pegasus. The problem of the good king, it seems incredible, is debt: he spends too much to disguise himself as a modern and paternal sovereign, in 2026 the debt could reach 155 percent of GDP. Perhaps Riyadh will provide him with a loan of ten billion dollars. In Jau, after the screams, again the dull silence of the prison fills every crack, like cotton wool.