Here we are. After the long wait due to the winter break, the time is approaching to see the 2024 F1 cars on the track for the first time. In fact, the three-day event is scheduled from Wednesday 21st to Friday 23rd testing in Bahrain on the Sakhir circuit which will host the first race weekend the following week from Thursday 29 February to Saturday 2 March.

As has already happened in previous editions There will be only one car per team on the track and therefore the 20 pilots will have to divide the total 24 hours, being able to ride for 12 hours each over the three days. Due to the time difference, the green light will go off at the end of the pit lane when it is 08:00 in Italy and the checkered flag will be waved at 17:00 with an hour's lunch break between 12:00 and 13: 00

On Sky Sports F1 And NowTV you will be able to follow the entire three days in full, but the morning sessions will also be available on the website skysport.itOn the canal YouTube Of Sky and also on the profile of TikTok. On FormulaPassion.it you will find it as always direct text of all sessions.

F1 Test 2024: program and TV times

Wednesday 21 February

08:00-12:00 Morning session (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

1.00pm – 5.00pm Afternoon session (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

Thursday 22 February

08:00-12:00 Morning session (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

1.00pm – 5.00pm Afternoon session (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

Friday 23 February

08:00-12:00 Morning session (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

1.00pm – 5.00pm Afternoon session (live written on FormulaPassion.it)