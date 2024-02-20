Max at the wheel

Will be Max Verstappen to inaugurate 2024 on the track for the Red Bull team tomorrow, on the first day of pre-season testing at the Sakhir circuit in Bahrain. The reigning fashion champion, in fact, will be the first to get behind the wheel of the new one RB20highly anticipated by all enthusiasts especially to understand if the futuristic shapes shown in last week's presentation will actually be real.

Perez closes on Friday

The official communication of the line-up from Red Bull for the three days of work in Bahrain provides the Dutchman in the car on Wednesday and Thursday afternoonwhen the #1 will share the car with teammate Sergio Perez. Checo, however, will be behind the wheel on Thursday morning and then for the whole day on Fridaythe final one of the tests, before attention focuses entirely on the first GP of the year.

Also Mercedes revealed its work organization today, with George Russell who will inaugurate the W15 on Wednesday. Hamilton will instead take to the track on Thursday.