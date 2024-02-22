Red Bull starts strong

After dominating the 2023 season, it was reasonable to expect one Super competitive Red Bull also in winter tests 2024.

The RB20 certainly surprised rivals and observers in its ambitious forms, so much so that it was defined by Helmut Marko as “a small revolution.”

And the results of the first day of testing, with Verstappen ahead of everyone by more than 1 second, immediately triggered the fear of seeing another season of practically one-color Red Bull on the top step of the podium.

Sainz does not go unbalanced

On the morning of the second day of testing in Bahrain, Carlos Sainz exchanged a few jokes with the journalists present, as reported by Albert Fabrega: “Yesterday we started learning about the new car. We have seen positive things and I am not surprised by Red Bull. They will start with an advantage and are the favourites. Personally, I hope that we will have a car that allows us to fight with them in the race too.”