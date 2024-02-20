Mercedes with 25 sets of medium tyres

Pirelli has published the list relating to how the ten F1 teams have decided to divide the 35 sets of tires available for the three-day test in Bahrain between the various grades of the range from C1 – the hardest tire – to C5, the softer rubber.

There Red Bull chose to carry out the tests in Sakhir with 6 sets of C1 tyres, 5 of C2, 20 of C3, 4 of C4 and zero of C5. There Mercedes he even opted for 25 sets of C3 tires covering the entire range with very few sets of the other compounds.

Also there Ferrari will have all the grades available, while McLaren will not even have either the C4 or the C5 having chosen 7 trains of C1, 6 of C2 and 23 of C3. Alpine will also not have red tyres, C5 also absent in the choices of V-Carb and Haas. Below is the summary.

The tires will be so distinguishable: the C1s will be white without other distinctive signs, the C2s white with 'brackets', the C3s will be yellow, the C4s red with 'brackets' and the C5s red without 'brackets'. The teams will also have two sets of intermediate tires and two sets of full wet tyres.