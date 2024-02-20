Towards the three days of Sakhir

In less than 24 days, Formula 1 will experience the actual start of the 2024 season, with the green flag opening the first day of pre-season testing at the Bahrain circuit. A short but very intense three days of track activity that teams and drivers will have to make the most of with the aim of preparing for the opening race of the championship, also scheduled for Sakhir on March 2nd.

Among the teams that have already decided how to divide their work among the drivers is the Mercedes. The Brackley team has experienced an extremely complex winter with the announcement of the future – sensational – separation from Lewis Hamilton, who has activated a clause in his contract thanks to which he will be able to free himself at the end of this season to join Ferrari. There is therefore curiosity about what will be there 'separated at home' management of the seven-time world champion.

Testing lineup locked in 🔒👏 George up first on Wednesday. Lewis in the W15 on Thursday. Splitting the day to end the week 💪 pic.twitter.com/664zD3nhgh — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) February 20, 2024

Russell opens the dance

For the moment Mercedes has decided that his teammate, George Russell, will open the tests in Bahrain. The former Williams Englishman will get behind the wheel of the W15 tomorrow, driving in both the morning and afternoon shifts.

Hamilton, on the other hand, will be able to enter the cockpit from Thursday, having the car available for the entire central day of testing. On Friday, however, the two standard bearers of the black-silver arrows will divide the tasks between the first and second work shifts. In the hope, for Mercedes fans, that the new car proves itself more efficient and competitive than the two cars from the previous year in the first two years of this regulatory cycle.