12 hours each

The three-day event will begin tomorrow winter tests in Bahrain on the Sakhir circuit. Due to the only car available, the drivers will have to take turns at the wheel for a total of 12 hours of driving each out of 24 in total.

There Ferrari on day 1 Charles Leclerc will field at the wheel of the SF-24 in the morning shift which will take place from 08.00 to 12.00 (Italian time). After the lunch break, Carlos Sainz will take the wheel in the shift which will start at 1pm and end at 5pm.

There Red Bull, instead, decided to field Max Verstappen for the entire first day of testing. The three-time world champion will then complete his shifts on Thursday afternoon while Sergio Perez will have the entire day of Friday, the last, at his disposal.