F1 Bahrain, the news of the day-1 afternoon of the tests

The first day of F1 testing in Bahrain ends on a high note Max Verstappen. The Dutchman, already faster than everyone else in the morning, also annihilated the competition in the afternoon session, during which the track obviously sped up compared to the early hours of the day. The world champion signed a time of 1:31.344, more than a second ahead of the closest competitor, Lando Norris with McLaren. He placed third Carlos Sainzat the wheel of the SF-24, separating himself from his former teammate by a tenth.

Fourth, just a handful of thousandths behind Sainz, he appears Daniel Ricciardo. Racing Bulls impressed very well in this first test and it is easy to imagine that controversies and discussions will emerge regarding their increasingly close collaboration with Red Bull. The one who disappointed on the flying lap, setting only the 12th time overall, was the Mercedes, which fielded only George Russell on the track today. The W15, however, was among the most interesting cars to follow compared to the race pacean element that could give rise to hope in the Brackley area in view of the new season.

All the drivers set their best times on C3 tyres, with the exception of Albon (C4) and Ocon (C1). The single driver to log the most laps was Verstappen, with 142 laps. Black shirt, from this point of view, the Williams, plagued by reliability problems: Albon completed 40 laps in the morning and Sargeant, in the afternoon, only 21. These are certainly not encouraging numbers for James Vowles' team.

F1 Bahrain, live coverage of the day-1 afternoon of testing

F1 Bahrain, the times of day 1 of the tests