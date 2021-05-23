Sunday, May 23, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Bahrain suspends entry to those from “Red List” countries

by admin
May 23, 2021
in World
0



The official Bahrain News Agency said that the Kingdom will suspend entry to travelers from countries on the “Red List”.
This suspension will start on May 24th.
This list includes: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal, adding that the suspension does not include Bahraini citizens and holders of valid residency visas, but they will have to present an approved PCR certificate before boarding the plane and apply quarantine ten days upon arrival.
The agency said that “vaccinated or unvaccinated travelers coming from countries not included in the Red List must apply a precautionary quarantine for a period of ten days in their homes or designated places licensed for quarantine, and present a certificate of examination (BCR) approved according to the requirements before Boarding the plane, in addition to conducting the examination upon arrival and ten days after arrival. “

Source: Reuters

.
#Bahrain #suspends #entry #Red #List #countries

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Mallorca - The league title is still on

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

Open chat
Want Guest Post?