Bahrain suspends entry to those from “Red List” countries

The official Bahrain News Agency said that the Kingdom will suspend entry to travelers from countries on the “Red List”.

This suspension will start on May 24th.

This list includes: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal, adding that the suspension does not include Bahraini citizens and holders of valid residency visas, but they will have to present an approved PCR certificate before boarding the plane and apply quarantine ten days upon arrival.

The agency said that “vaccinated or unvaccinated travelers coming from countries not included in the Red List must apply a precautionary quarantine for a period of ten days in their homes or designated places licensed for quarantine, and present a certificate of examination (BCR) approved according to the requirements before Boarding the plane, in addition to conducting the examination upon arrival and ten days after arrival. “