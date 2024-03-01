U-turn Wittich

On the eve of the Bahrain Grand Prix the Race Director Niels Wittich he seemed intent on imposing a time limit on the drivers to respect in each micro-sector into which the Sakhir circuit is divided (there are 18 in total and correspond to the portions of the track between one light panel and another, basically the Commissioners' stations).

Quite a request, indeed the Race Direction has issued an updated note about the regulations to be followed today in Qualifying in which this difficult rule for the drivers to respect has been removed. The time limit between the two Safety Car lines is 1'54″000, drivers who go above this limit on any lap will be investigated.

A year ago the maximum punishment was a reprimand for Lando Norris and Yuki Tsunoda in Brazil for not respecting the time limit. The document confirms that the pit lane will be considered exactly like the track and therefore any suspicious stop will be considered an impediment. This clarification was made necessary by Max Verstappen's stops in the pit lane to make room for the other cars, stops that forced his colleagues to wait, episodes that created various domino effects such as the wild west in Singapore at the end of Q1 in order to succeed to launch in time for the last timed lap.