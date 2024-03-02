Verstappen restarts on pole

On the eve of Q3 of the Bahrain Grand Prix, the pole position for Max Verstappen it seemed to be anything but obvious. Ferrari had in fact finished both Q1 and Q2 in the lead and was a rather authoritative candidate for the pole start of the race which will start this afternoon at 4pm Italian time. And instead, with a flash of a true champion, Verstappen has won yet another pole of his brilliant career, which brings him to 33, alongside champions of the caliber of Alain Prost and Jim Clark.

Marko rejoices

Helmut Marko he handed over to the Germans of Motorsport-Magazin his analysis of the qualifying sessions that took place on Friday in Sakhir: “Here cWe realized that our performance superiority was no longer such. We found that the track temperature was five or six degrees lower and we couldn't translate that into tire performance. For two days we worked on this aspect, but finally the Max-Factor arrived“, concluded the Austrian consultant with a smile.