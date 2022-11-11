The sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain celebrates the passing of two decades since the first parliamentary and municipal elections, while voters head to the polling stations tomorrow with the launch of the first round of the “2022 elections”.

In the following statistical report, the Emirates News Agency “WAM” reviews the Bahraini parliamentary and municipal elections, with the completion of the preparations for the polling stations to receive the voters.

The Kingdom of Bahrain witnessed the first parliamentary and municipal elections in 2002, after which elections were held every four years in 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018.

Today, Friday, the electoral silence begins 24 hours before Bahrainis go to participate in the parliamentary and municipal elections.

According to the statistics of the Executive Administration for the Parliamentary and Municipal Elections 2022, the total voter bloc is about 344,713 voters.

The figures showed that the electoral bloc in the Capital Governorate, which includes 10 constituencies, amounted to 66,148 voters, in Muharraq Governorate, which includes 8 constituencies, 81,637 voters, in the Northern Governorate, which includes 12 constituencies, 121,581 voters, and in the Southern Governorate, which includes 10 constituencies, 75,347 voters.

The total number of applications for candidacy for the parliamentary and municipal elections reached 561, a record number that exceeded all previous elections. An increase of more than double the number of women candidates for the parliamentary and municipal elections compared to the previous elections was recorded, and their number reached 107 out of the total number of candidates in the 2022 elections. The supervisory committees received On the integrity of the election, 369 applications for candidacy for membership of the House of Representatives for the sixth legislative term, including 83 women, came from all forty districts in the Kingdom’s governorates. It also received 192 applications for candidacy for municipal council membership, including 24 women. Emphasizing the growing spirit of volunteer work among the Bahraini people and the desire for the success of this electoral wedding, the Executive Administration of Elections received 14,318 requests from citizens wishing to participate in the organization of the electoral process, within only five days of the announcement of the opening of the door for volunteering.

The total number of Bahraini citizens who reviewed voter lists reached 26,5138 thousand during the period of displaying voter lists and submitting correction or objection requests, in a record number that was not achieved during all previous elections.

In addition, the facades of buildings in the Kingdom of Bahrain, streets and roads were decorated with the slogan of the 2022 elections, “We vote for Bahrain 2022”, in order to motivate citizens to choose those who bear the trust and responsibility to represent them in the Parliament and municipal councils. The Kingdom of Bahrain is moving forward in consolidating the democratic path through the participation of citizens in choosing their parliamentary representatives, based on the principle of popular participation, more than two decades after the launch of the first legislative term. Elections in Bahrain enjoy full judicial supervision at all stages of the electoral process, starting from the voter lists until the announcement of the final results, which embodies the integrity and transparency of the elections.

On November 8, at the diplomatic missions of the Kingdom of Bahrain abroad, the voting and voting process for the 2022 parliamentary elections took place in 37 different capitals and cities around the world.