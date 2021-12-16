Today, the UAE is participating with the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain in its celebrations of its 50th National Day, which falls on December 16 of each year, amid official and popular celebration and participation that reflects the level of brotherly relations and the well-established strategic partnership between the two brotherly countries and peoples.

On the occasion, the UAE is witnessing a series of special events and shows, including lighting a number of the country’s most prominent landmarks with the Bahraini flag, festive manifestations at the country’s airports, and receiving Bahraini visitors coming to the UAE with flowers and souvenirs, in addition to a special festive program for the occasion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain are linked by historical relations that extend their roots for decades, helped in their growth and development by the constants and common visions that unite the two brotherly countries, relations whose peculiarity stems from the ties of kinship, the common history and the distinguished brotherly relations between their leaders represented by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State and His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain.

The relations between the two countries are one of the most important pillars of the unity of the Gulf house and the preservation of its security and stability, and they gain great importance in light of the distinctive political and strategic weight they enjoy at the regional and global levels, their adoption of a rational, balanced and moderate foreign policy, and their being among the leading models in the region in the areas of development. sustainable policies, implement ambitious reform, development and modernization policies, and devote the state of institutions and law.

The Emirati-Bahraini relations since 2000 have taken wide dimensions and horizons at all levels, after the formation of the joint higher committee between them. The two brotherly peoples and supports the process of joint Gulf action.

On the economic and commercial level, the course of cooperation between the two brotherly countries, especially during the past few years, confirms the strength of relations and the integration of the two countries’ economies, as the volume of non-oil trade exchange between the two countries recorded 20.13 billion dirhams in 2020, while it amounted during the first eight months of this year. About 14 billion dirhams.

The UAE and Bahrain are bound by many economic and commercial agreements and memoranda of understanding that have contributed to enhancing the volume of trade exchange between them during the last period. In recent years, the two brotherly countries have also signed many agreements and memoranda of understanding in several areas, most notably the exploration and use of space for peaceful purposes, and a memorandum of understanding on qualifications. And quality assurance, and a memorandum of understanding in the field of agriculture and living aquatic resources. The two countries also signed an agreement to study the development of renewable energy projects between the Supreme Council for the Environment in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company “Masdar”, and other multiple areas of cooperation.

The two countries combine a common cultural heritage of arts and literature that formed a homogeneous cultural identity for their peoples and for all the peoples of the Arab Gulf region, while the common customs and traditions between the two peoples are reflected in many vocabulary in poetry, prose, story, oral heritage, proverbs and folk narrations, as well as related to ways of life in general.

During the previous years, the two countries signed many memoranda and protocols of cooperation in the field of cultural cooperation to preserve the common historical heritage of the two countries. In this context, the project to restore heritage buildings in Bahrain, supported by the Emirates, and which aims to revive the “Fatah Allah” heritage house in the city of Muharraq and other places. heritage sites.



