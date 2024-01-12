Manama (Al-Ittihad)

Yesterday, the Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Bahrain’s congratulations and congratulations to the sister Kingdom of Morocco on the occasion of its victory in the presidency of the United Nations Human Rights Council for the year 2024, as a reflection of international confidence in its wise foreign policy and its distinguished achievements in the field of human rights, consolidating tolerance and peaceful coexistence, and supporting development goals. Sustainable. The Bahraini Foreign Ministry affirmed, in a statement, Bahrain’s appreciation for the diplomatic and human rights efforts and initiatives of the Kingdom of Morocco at the regional and international levels, and its confidence in its capabilities to lead this intergovernmental body and support its goals in promoting and protecting human rights in various parts of the world, according to the Bahraini News Agency (BNA). .

Last Wednesday, the Permanent Representative of Morocco to the United Nations in Geneva was elected President of the Human Rights Council charged with promoting and protecting these rights in the world, after a secret ballot.