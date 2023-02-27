The Bahrain tests gave a first taste of the championship which will finally start this weekend. The three days of Sakhir offered some indications, not so much on the lap times as on the race pace of the ten cars in the World Championship. However, not knowing what the actual programs of the teams were, it would be imprudent to make predictions at least without waiting for free practice, when the track conditions will also be the same for everyone, in addition obviously to qualifying and the race where we will have a first measure of the seasonal values both on the flying lap and on the pace. There Pirelli will bring C1, C2 and C3 to Bahrain, already tested by the teams last weekend. In evening conditions, with lower temperatures, the C1 – introduced this year – seemed very performing, at least judging the times of Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso.

Tender, hypothesis C1

Also the director of the Pirelli motorsport section Mario Island he admitted how the great work done by the Milanese company can also be exploited in the GP: “The first race of the championship will be an important test bench to validate the research work that Pirelli undertook last year and which allowed us to further improve the tire structure and introduce a new compound. In fact, we will be making the debut of the C1 at Sakhir: a new compound, created on the basis of last year’s C2, which reduces the performance gap between the harder tires in the range. We expect it to be one valid option also for the race. The Bahrain Grand Prix is ​​often played on the undercut, so it will be interesting to see the teams’ strategies with this new variable in the trio chosen for Sakhir“.

The tires of 2023

The new C1 makes its debut at the first race of the season, on the Sakhir circuit. Pirelli has increased to six the number of compounds from which it chooses the most suitable trio of compounds for each track in the championship. The new C1 compound is the intermediate compound between the harder C0 (used in 2022 as C1) and the C2, which has remained unchanged. The teams will have two sets of hards, three mediums and eight softs available for each car, in addition to the usual sets of intermediates and wets, which however shouldn’t be needed this weekend. The asphalt of the Bahrain International Circuit is one of the most abrasive of the season and the track layout, made up of corners taken at low and medium speeds, subjects the tires mainly to traction and braking loads. The track also requires good rear axle stability. In the first race of the year, tire degradation will be a key factor in defining strategies. Last year, with the exception of just one driver, all the cars stopped three times, instead of the assumed two, due to the entry of a safety car. Leclerc had raced the first two stints on soft, replacing it in the final one with the medium. The safety car regime and the withdrawal of Max Verstappen allowed the Monegasque to mount the soft again and arrive at the checkered flag in front of Sainz.