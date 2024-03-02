An increasingly perfect F1

The technical level achieved by current Formula 1 cars is undoubtedly impressive. The 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix, the inaugural race of the championship, saw all 20 starting drivers cross the finish line. It's about the first time in history of the category that There were no accidents or reliability problems in the opening race of the year which prevent participants from finishing the GP.

Computer simulations are able to perfectly make up for the absence of on-track tests – only 3 days of winter testing – and therefore seeing fewer and fewer retirements is a reality that is becoming more and more common in Formula 1.

The record for the most delayed retirement during the first race was recorded in 2022, with Pierre Gasly abandoning the cockpit of his Alpha Tauri on the 46th lap of the Sakhir race.

In general it is the 17th time that an F1 GP ends without retirements, 4 of these registered in the last 12 months.

2024 therefore starts with two recordin addition to the 0 retirements at the opening GP, we remember that for the first time the championship started without changes in the team line-ups compared to the last race of the previous world championship.