Max Verstappen will continue in 2024 where he ended last year: the fastest, although there was not much difference. Charles Leclerc clocked the fastest time of the weekend in Q2 of qualifying, but was unable to copy that time when it mattered. That is why Verstappen starts today on pole position during the Bahrain GP, ​​followed by Leclerc, Russell, Sainz and Pérez.

Today the speed over one lap no longer matters. The asphalt in Bahrain is old and sharp, which puts a lot of strain on the tires. This race is all about keeping your tires upright and changing to new rubber at the right times. Let's see which team does this best.

Start of F1 in Bahrain

Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc both get off to a good start. The Red Bull driver moves to the inside to avert an attack from Leclerc. Behind them, Pérez starts even stronger. He moves up one spot, sees if he can pass Russell, but has to settle for fourth place for the time being.

A little further back, Lance Stroll gets a tap from Nico Hülkenberg. The Haas driver cancels out his great qualifying. He has to come in for a new front wing and thus falls back to last place.

Verstappen has to push immediately

Thanks to a new rule, the DRS can be used after the first round. During his opening lap, Verstappen is constantly kept informed whether Leclerc can open his rear wing behind him. After the first lap the gap is 1.2 seconds and the Ferrari's rear wing remains closed. Leclerc can also look in his mirrors better. Russell is on his tail and in the third round it hits. The Mercedes takes over P2 with a tight move in turn four.

Verstappen was seen after this. Due to the jostling behind him between Russell, Leclerc, Pérez and Sainz, the gap is already more than four seconds after five laps. Verstappen drives one second faster than his nearest pursuer. After just fifteen minutes of racing, it doesn't look like we'll have a special fight for victory today.

Leclerc falls through the ice

The duel behind Verstappen is more fun. The four behind Verstappen stay close together and exchange pennies. For example, Leclerc makes a mistake when braking into the double corner, 9 and 10. He is thanked for this by Pérez, who moves up to P3 and joins Russell. Sainz is also faster than Leclerc. It doesn't take long before the Spanish Ferrari driver overtakes his teammate. That won't happen without a fight, but next year the driver without a contract will ultimately outpace the driver with a contract.

In laps 12 and 13, the first drivers enter for a planned pit stop. They all change their soft tires for hard tires. When exiting the pit lane, Pérez almost overtakes Russell, but a lap later he still hits the mark. Once all drivers have gone in, Pérez is second behind his teammate.

After the pit stops, Leclerc is again the leading Ferrari, but not for long. The driver reports that his car pulls to the right when braking, which is 'very dangerous'. We also see Leclerc overshoot several times and block his brakes. There seems to be more going on than lacking driving skills.

Carlos Sainz's open application

The party is on on the other side of the Ferrari garage. Sainz makes a nice move on Leclerc by attacking his teammate from afar and overtaking. Not much later, Sainz also beats Russell, joins Pérez and the Ferrari sets the fastest lap of the race. The purple bell remains shortly after Sainz's name. Verstappen crosses the line and drives one second faster than the Ferrari. This is starting to get a bit sad for the other nineteen drivers.

After this, the Bahrain GP 2024 develops without many exciting moments. Bottas makes another pit stop of 52.4 seconds thanks to a broken wheel nut, Verstappen keeps his teammate and the rest of the field at a great distance and asks if his team will keep him informed about the fastest lap of the race. Verstappen then tightens the fastest race lap by two whole seconds. Force majeur.

Behind Verstappen, Pérez does not have to fear Sainz. Ferrari made a mistake about the tire wear of the soft tire. It turns out to wear less hard than expected. That is why Red Bull has to give its driver soft tires, but Sainz drives on the hard. The rubber under Pérez's car remains intact until the end, so his second place is no longer in danger.

Tsunoda is not amused

Leclerc and Russell continue to battle for fourth place, but a braking error by the Mercedes puts an end to this duel. Yuki Tsunoda provides some entertainment. Together with teammate Ricciardo he swims in the backfield. Tsunoda rides on hard tires, while Ricciardo has soft tires. The team therefore asks whether Tsunoda would like to step aside for the faster Ricciardo. “Are you kidding me?” asks Tsunoda, who prefers to stay ahead of his teammate.

The driver reluctantly obeys the order. “Thanks guys, I appreciate it,” he responds sarcastically. Until the last lap, Ricciardo tries to overtake Magnussen in front of him. The Australian cannot do that. No doubt to the dismay of Yuki Tsunoda who wisely keeps his mouth shut after the finish.

Verstappen wins the 2024 Bahrain GP

At the front, Verstappen laps a few more cars and finishes more than twenty seconds ahead of his teammate. All in all, it is great that F1 has started again, but it does not look like this season will be much more exciting. Once again Red Bull and Verstappen have managed to get far ahead of the rest of the field. That is special and great for the Dutch driver, but will they be able to do this for the entire season? For our viewing pleasure, we hope not.

2024 Bahrain GP results