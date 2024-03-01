The Horner-Leaks

What happened yesterday afternoon – with a archive of alleged evidence relating to the Horner case sent to journalists, team principals and FIA and F1 leaders -, he certainly has turned the spotlight back on on an affair that Red Bull hoped to have closed with the acquittal of the team principal from the internal investigation.

In the past few hours, the intention of the FIA ​​and F1 to address the issue had been leaked, which obviously risks damaging the image, not only of Horner, but also of the entire category.

The header RacingNews365 he added that the president of the Federation, Mohammed Ben Sulayem and the president and CEO of Formula 1, Stefano Domenicali will meet in the next few hours in Bahrainprecisely to discuss what happened, evaluating the case as an absolute priority in light of the latest events.

The positions taken in recent days

Last February 18th F1 had intervened with a statement, hoping “a fair and thorough process” and a quick resolution of the matter.

The next day she was there FIAwhile not commenting on the opening of the investigation, to underline the importance of “uphold the highest standards of integrity, fairness and inclusiveness within sport.”

On February 28, Red Bull announced that it had not initiated disciplinary proceedings against Horner, following the investigation conducted by an external lawyer, defined “fair, rigorous and impartial“.