In recent years, despite the dizzying growth of the following globally, Formula 1 has also been forced to face delicate disputes linked to the choice of expanding their world calendar – or confirming existing appointments – within clearly undemocratic countries and in which the respect for human rights is not guaranteed. Great tensions arose with the travels of the Circus to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, both countries that entered the world championship program starting from the 2021 season. 2004 and which recently renewed its agreement with F1 until the 2036 season: the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The leaders of the top international car series, in fact, will have to face one court case precisely because of their link with the country overlooking the Persian Gulf, accused by many international organizations of not respecting human rights or allowing the existence of a peaceful opposition within its territory, repressing any kind of dissent in blood. According to the British site The Guardian F1 will face a legal complaint that it accuses it of having violated the guidelines of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development after having ratified the contract extension agreement with the Sakhir track.

The complaint was presented by l‘Bahraini Institute for Rights and Democracy (Bird) along with two alleged survivors of that country’s government torture, Najah Yusuf and Hajer Mansoor. The campaign conducted by Bird aims to oblige F1 to abide by the commitment, signed by the Circus, of help enforce human rights in the places where it competesAnd. According to the Institute, however, the car series would be complicit in a sportwashing phenomenon, allowing the regime that governs the country to use the Grand Prix event to promote an image of unity within the country that would instead hide the very strong internal repression. The complaint even claims that F1 escalates this oppression, stating that “The race was responsible for a considerable increase in human rights violations, as the government acts to prevent and suppress protests around the time of the event“.