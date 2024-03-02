Formula 1 races a great risk: that nothing has changed from one year to the next and people are bored. First Verstappen, great. According to Perez with the other Red Bull. Then Ferrari third with Sainz running more and more like Lauda, in the utilitarian and intelligent sense of the term. We had to see where Ferrari is? Seen: it is backwards.

Not like twelve months ago, but 25 seconds of separation is a lot, perhaps more than the men from Maranello imagined, because it means 4 tenths per lap. And then Verstappen could have shot more, but in the second third of the race he allowed himself the luxury of taking his foot off the accelerator and going for a walk. That is, a surprising Red Bull as we hoped not to have to see, Perez scores 6.5, but Sainz very good with two overtaking on Leclerc that Carlos will remember for a long time and a Ferrari strategy that certainly didn't help him at the first pit stop.

In short, a good Ferrari, so to speak, with Leclerc slowed down by unbalanced braking at the start, perhaps due to a tire problem, given that once the tires were changed things went decidedly better. The positive factor is that the SF24 was the best 'of the others', after the bugaboo that Russell's Mercedes could precede her and instead the Hard Pirellis then slowed down the Englishman. All in all a dull, obvious race. Ugh.

Who shone: Red Bull, Sainz. Sauber, Vasseur for the honesty of his post-race statements.

Who didn't convince: Aston Martin, McLaren, Alpine, Racing Bulls.