Red Bull immediately in front

The first ever day of pre-season testing of the 2024 world championship opened again in the name of Red Bull and Max Verstappen. The reigning world champion, after setting the best time in the morning session, did it again in the afternoon, trailing all the other riders by more than 1 second.

Haas the most present

A start that may discourage opponents, but at least in terms of productivity Red Bull is not in first position. The team that accomplished the greater number of revolutionsalthough slightly higher than those completed by the Milton Keynes company, was in fact the Haaswhich from this year has Ayao Komatsu as its Team Principal.

Williams is in difficulty

The US team, present on the track with both Kevin Magnussen that with Nico Hülkenberghe created a total of 148 laps, of which 66 with Danish and the remaining 82 with German. A good demonstration of reliability by the two VF-24s, followed by Red Bull and Ferrari, with 143 and 133 laps respectively. All teams completed at least 100 laps each, except for Williams, with 61 totals due to reliability problems.

Bahrain Test, Day 1 – Number of laps by team