Bahraini Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani affirmed Bahrain’s support for everything that would achieve more Gulf cooperation and integration.
This came during a phone call that the Bahraini minister received today from His Excellency Jassim Muhammad Al-Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, according to the Bahrain News Agency.
Al-Zayani expressed, during the call, his sincere congratulations to Al-Budaiwi on his assumption of the position of Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, and his wishes for success in performing the tasks entrusted to him, and advancing the joint Gulf action towards its lofty goals in order to achieve the lofty directives of Their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the GCC countries. Arabian Gulf.
For his part, Al-Budaiwi affirmed his determination to exert all efforts in cooperation and coordination with the Ministerial Council to enhance joint Gulf cooperation in various fields.
