Bahrain considered what happened as “a repeated provocation of the feelings of Muslims, and a violation of all international norms, laws and covenants, at a time when the efforts of the international community are focused on reducing tension and de-escalation in the region,” stressing the need to respect the legal and historical status quo in Jerusalem.

Israeli ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Yitzhak Wasserlauf and settlers stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem on Tuesday on the occasion of what is known as the “anniversary of the destruction of the temple.”

Videos showed social media sites Settlers performing Talmudic rituals and prayers in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa.