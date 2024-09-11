Riffa (dpa)

Dragan Talais, the coach of the Bahraini national football team, acknowledged that the Japanese national team deserved to beat his team 5-0 in the match that brought them together yesterday, Tuesday, in the second round of Group 3 in the third round of the Asian qualifiers for the World Cup.

“I congratulate the Japanese team on their excellent performance in this match, as they deserved to win, while we learn from our mistakes and move forward,” Talaiche said in statements published on the AFC’s official website. “We have a problem in the attacking line and we are trying to solve it, and I bear responsibility for all the players’ choices in the team,” he added.

“The Japanese team was the better team, and I apologize to the Bahraini fans for this result,” he said. For his part, Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu considered that his team succeeded through patience and deliberation in achieving the away win over Bahrain. He said: “Thanks to the players’ perseverance in difficult situations, we succeeded in controlling the pace of the match. The players showed that they are ready and patient in this away match.”

“We won by a big margin, but the match was tough, and that was evident at the beginning of the first half, as we were affected by the atmosphere,” said Japan’s Ayase Ueda. “I couldn’t shoot in the first match, so I was determined to set up the ball for the shot, and I think we were able to achieve what we wanted as a team.”