Bahrain and Kuwait are considering the possibility of introducing a visa-free regime with the Russian Federation. This was reported to Izvestia by the press service of the Russian Embassies in these countries.

“We continue systematic work to establish a visa-free regime between our countries. This proposal is being studied by the Kuwaiti authorities,” the Russian Embassy in Kuwait told Izvestia.

The Russian diplomatic mission in Bahrain noted that the issue of mutual abolition of visa requirements for holders of ordinary passports is now being studied by the relevant departments of our countries. For holders of diplomatic, service and special passports, this regime was agreed upon in 2015.

“Currently, Bahrain is studying the Russian draft of the relevant intergovernmental agreement,” the embassy emphasized.

Passenger traffic between Russia and Bahrain has been growing steadily over the past two and a half years. The Russian side expects that in the future countries will not only be able to return to pre-pandemic indicators (66 thousand people in 2019), but also surpass them.

Direct communication between the Russian Federation and Bahrain has been established since 2014. Gulf Air operates flights from Manama to Moscow (Domodedovo) on a daily basis.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

Eastern Time: Bahrain and Kuwait are considering visa waivers for Russians