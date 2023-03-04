Alfa Romeo in shape

Among the teams that have most convinced in the first two free practice sessions of the Bahrain GP is theAlfa Romeo, already seemed to be in good shape during the pre-season tests. Taking to the track with a chassis inspired by the solutions adopted by Mercedes, and therefore immediately resorting to innovations of a technical-aerodynamic nature, the C43 always appeared in the virtual points zone with both drivers, with a small exception for FP2.

Bottas’ safety

In the latter, Valtteri Bottas in fact, he did not go beyond 12th position, with the Finn having however finished the previous session in ninth position, just ahead of his former teammate Lewis Hamilton: “We had a solid day and I already feel familiar with the carespecially with the setup we had in FP2 – explained the number 77 with satisfaction – the car performed as we expected, then no surprise, and now we can focus on setting up for tomorrow’s qualifying. We also looked consistent on the long runs which was good training for the race. As expected, the midfield is extremely tight and a small gain or loss can mean a big difference in position: finding a place in the top-10 will not be easy, but it is a realistic target for us, and with both cars. Making predictions will be really difficult, but tomorrow should be an exciting day.”

Zhou calm and loaded

Words full of optimism that have been added together with those of your team-mate Guanyu Zhou, in turn author of the best overall performance for Alfa Romeo in PL1, finished in eighth position. The Chinese driver then managed to reconfirm himself once again in the top ten, this time closing the group in the first half of the grid: “Today was one overall calm day – he remarked – We managed to complete all the tasks we had set ourselves before both sessions and the car felt good, it was immediately at ease. As expected, everyone is pretty close to the midfield: we have to do some work at home overnight, look at the data collected today, and try to earn some money, because every tiny fraction of a second counts. I feel we are in a decent position, pace-wise, so it’s about working on some small details and making sure we’re ready for the race.”