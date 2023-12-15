Ahmed Murad (Cairo)

The Kingdom of Bahrain celebrates the 52nd National Day in light of the qualitative leaps it is witnessing in various fields, an unprecedented civilizational boom, and a non-stop procession of successes and achievements, both at the internal and external levels, supported by the patronage and support of the Bahraini King, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, who launched A comprehensive reform and development program that made the Kingdom one of the most advanced, prosperous, secure and stable countries in the region.

Over the past two decades, the Kingdom of Bahrain has gained a prominent regional and international status, after it became a major player in various issues and events in the Middle East region through its active role in establishing the values ​​of peaceful coexistence and supporting regional and global security, stability and peace.

With the Bahraini monarch, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, assuming the reins of government in Bahrain in March 1999, while it was still an emirate at the time, a comprehensive political reform process began, beginning with the formation of a national committee to draft the National Action Charter on February 22, 2000, with the aim of bringing about radical changes in the approach to And national action mechanisms. The draft charter was put to a referendum in February 2001, and received citizens’ approval by more than 98%.

On February 14, 2022, the country’s constitution was amended, according to which Bahrain was transformed from an emirate to a constitutional kingdom, and parliamentary life returned, as the legislative system was formed through the establishment of two chambers, one for representatives, and the other for the Shura, in addition to municipal councils, which inaugurated the era of comprehensive modernization in the Kingdom from Through a modern, advanced and comprehensive constitution that enhances national gains and political and human rights, and keeps pace with regional and global developments.

During the past two decades, Bahrain witnessed a comprehensive development process embodied in many achievements in various sectors and fields, which made it become an important commercial, financial and tourism center in the Middle East region, in light of the presence of about 370 financial and banking institutions, in addition to the Kingdom being a regional center for many… International multinational companies, and these successes came as a result of the Bahraini leadership’s continuous efforts to enhance the Kingdom’s investment and competitive environment regionally and globally.

During the past year, Bahrain achieved advanced positions in a number of indicators related to the business environment, direct investments, and talents, as it ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa region in terms of investment freedom, trade freedom, and financial freedom according to the Heritage Foundation’s Economic Freedom Index, and it also came in It ranks first in economic freedom, in addition to topping countries in the region in the efficiency of legislation, according to the Index of Economic Freedom in the World issued by the Fraser Institute.

Bahrain also ranked first in the Gulf with regard to the volume of direct investments received compared to the gross domestic product for the year 2021, which constitutes 85%, and it also came in 11th place globally in Greenfield direct investment projects according to the Financial Times direct investment survey and the Greenfield Direct Investment Performance Index 2022. The Kingdom of Bahrain has achieved great achievements in the field of comprehensive government digital transformation, through the implementation of many ambitious policies and innovative initiatives that include all services provided to citizens and residents, as it has developed programs aimed at automating more than 200 additional government services by 2026, in addition to the presence of more than 560 A government electronic service that is already being provided. Bahrain also aims to increase national employment in the information and communications technology sector from 30% to 35% by 2030.

During the past two decades, Bahrain has worked to establish modern and advanced industrial entities in the aluminum, petrochemical, metallurgical, engineering, food and pharmaceutical industries, with the presence of 11 industrial zones working to localize various industrial fields, in addition to its success in establishing an advanced infrastructure, as it is characterized by a modern communications environment and infrastructure. Advanced transportation and communications, as well as the availability of skilled and trained workers. The achievements achieved by Bahrain in recent years come within the framework of the development plans of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which was launched in October 2008 and included many plans to develop the national economy, improve the standard of living of citizens, and make its economy one of the most diversified Gulf economies. This vision focuses on 3 principles. The Kingdom has made significant progress in achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations in 2015, as more than 78% of these goals have been integrated into the government’s work program. Because most countries in the world were affected by the repercussions of the Corona pandemic crisis, Bahrain launched an economic recovery plan during November 2021, which included a package of development and strategic initiatives and projects worth more than $30 billion.

Over the past two decades, the Kingdom of Bahrain has been associated with active diplomacy and an effective foreign policy that has contributed to consolidating its position on the regional and international arenas by establishing alliances and partnerships with the majority of countries in the world and organizations of the international community, in addition to its prominent role in promoting the principles of peaceful coexistence, and supporting and laying the foundations of global peace, security and stability.