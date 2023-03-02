A little help to those who have to defend themselves

F1 has published the official map of the Sakhir circuit for the Bahrain Grand Prix which will start tomorrow at 12:30 with the first free practice session. Compared to the 2022 edition, the three DRS zones have been confirmed, one on the main straight, one in the extension that leads from Turn-3 to Turn-4 and one on the straight parallel to that of the pits but run in the opposite direction which sees the drivers come out of the Curva-10 hairpin to go towards Curva-11, a long, very technical left-hand curve that tests the balance of the cars. Comparing the communicated data relating to the length of the DRS zones, a novelty should be noted. If in 2022 the mobile wing could be activated 170 meters after the last corner, the Curva-15, this year instead the drivers who will have a maximum gap of one second at the detection point positioned before Curva-14 will be able to open the mobile wing 250 meters later. There will therefore be 80 meters less DRS available on the main straighta little help for those who will have to defend themselves on a track that has always offered great overtaking and counter-overtaking opportunities, as happened, for example, just one year with the beautiful duel between Leclerc and Verstappen.





