If qualifying for the 2023 Bahrain GP is a prelude to the rest of the season, then we are in for a great year. Four teams compete up front and the midfield is ridiculously close together. Verstappen proves on Saturday that he is completely ready for the season by taking pole position. Pérez takes P2 followed by both Ferraris, Alonso and the Mercedes drivers.

The start

Verstappen is off well, but that cannot be said of his teammate. While Verstappen keeps the lead, Leclerc takes P2. Behind it, Stroll fights with Hamilton. The Mercedes dives on the inside of the Aston Martin. In an attempt to keep Hamilton behind, Stroll shoots through. With that he hits his teammate, Alonso. It is a miracle that both cars can continue unscathed.

Verstappen takes a step back

At the front, Max Verstappen increases his lead with playful ease. Within five laps the gap to Leclerc is four seconds, while Verstappen says he is saving his tires. A train of ten cars is created in the midfield. The Williams drivers impress in eleventh and thirteenth place. Nyck de Vries does not get further than nineteenth place in the initial phase.

Pierre Gasly has had enough of the DRS train on lap ten and comes in first. This opens the pit stop ball. At that point, Fernando Alonso insists on George Russell. After a tough duel, Alonso takes his competitor. Meanwhile, Ferrari brings in both Leclerc and Sainz for fresh rubber. In this way, Ferrari wants to force Red Bull to go in.

Pit stop Verstappen, problem for McLaren

Red Bull does that and opts for a different strategy. Where Ferrari opts for the hard tire for both cars, Red Bull goes for the softs. Piastri also comes in through a downshift issue. A steering wheel change cannot solve the problem. He is the first dropout of this season. Later, teammate Norris enters. His pit stop goes wrong and lasts eleven seconds. A bad start to the season for that team.

Unfortunately, we are forced to retire Oscar’s car from the race. 💔 #BahrainGP 🇧🇭 pic.twitter.com/PSIIpyt5oo — McLaren (@McLarenF1) March 5, 2023

Due to the different strategies, it is crucial that Pérez passes Leclerc. Lap after lap, the Red Bull driver is catching up by about half a second. After the 26th lap, Pérez attacks in the first corner. Leclerc makes another attempt to give back, but the Mexican driver retains second place.

Ocon in the corner where the blows fall

The unlucky guy of the day is Esteban Ocon. First of all, he stands outside his starting area at the start. He gets a five second penalty for that. After that he has to have his front wing replaced. At this pit stop he must redeem the penalty. The team gets this wrong, resulting in Ocon receiving a ten-second penalty. In addition, he appears to have driven too fast in the pits. That adds up to another five seconds of staff.

Esteban Ocon isn’t having the best day 😫 Stewards handed him a time penalty for not positioning his car correctly on the grid. He served that penalty but incorrectly, say stewards, and has now been handed a 5-second penalty for speeding in the pit lane. #BahrainGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/cGoJalZURd — Formula 1 (@F1) March 5, 2023

Second pit stops, Hamilton vs Alonso

After 31 laps, the drivers at the front come in for the second time. Mercedes reacts first, followed by Ferrari. They all switch from hard tyre, to hard tyre. Red Bull is the smiling third. The soft tire continues to function well, allowing Pérez and Verstappen to distance themselves. Alonso also stays out longer, but he rides on the hard tyre.

When Alonso stops, he ends up right behind Hamilton. His first attempt to overtake Hamilton seems to succeed, but Hamilton bites off and takes back fifth place. A lap later, Alonso tricked his competitor. In a place where nobody tries (Turn 10), the Aston Martin driver does it. If you are still in doubt: the 41-year-old Alonso is far from having to retire.

Exit Leclerc

Where Leclerc joked at the end of the race last year about an earlier defect in Bahrain, the Ferrari will break down this year. Out of nowhere the engine cuts out and it’s ready for Leclerc. The Ferrari driver loses expensive points as a result. Leclerc parks his car next to the track which makes for a short virtual safety car.

After Alonso’s great move, the Aston Martin driver is chasing his compatriot, Carlos Sainz. On the first attempt, the cars collide on the exit of the corner, but without damage. Shortly afterwards, Alonso passes the Ferrari for third place. Lewis Hamilton has now been connected and can increase the pressure on Carlos Sainz.

Finish

Until the checkered flag, Sainz and Hamilton battle for fourth place. In the end Sainz pulls the longest straw. At the front, Verstappen puts his teammate eleven seconds behind. Still, Pérez performs well by finishing 25 seconds ahead of Alonso. And speaking of Alonso: for the first time since Qatar 2021, the Spanish cunning fox is back on the podium. Vamos Fernando!

MAX VERSTAPEN WINS THE OPENING RACE OF THE 2023 SEASON!!! 🙌#BahrainGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/Nw4WKNaYh6 — Formula 1 (@F1) March 5, 2023

The results of the 2023 Bahrain GP