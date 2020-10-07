The bullying of an SDO has come to light in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh. An angry SDO beaten the electrician for not participating in the strike. During the beating, the SDO also tried to strangle him. People around separated the two and pacified the matter. The police have registered a case against the SDO and sent the victim power worker for medical examination.Divya Alam, a resident of Amwa Heavy in the same station area at Matera power sub-station, is working as a lineman on contract. It is alleged that on Wednesday, when SDO Harshraj Rastogi reached office, he started questioning the lineman asking him not to join the strike. The matter increased so much that the SDO started furious and started beating the electrician by strangling him.

Both sides complained to the police

People around pacified the matter. Both sides have given a complaint at the police station. Matera Police Station Chauthiram Yadav said that Tahrir has come from both sides. Tahrir of contract electricians has been booked and sent for medical. Tahrir of SDO will be processed after investigation.