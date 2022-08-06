Home page World

Of: Anna Lorenz

Split

A fatal accident happened on Wednesday at a level crossing in the Austrian town of Sankt Johann in Tirol (Kitzbühel district). Two people died.

Sankt Johann in Tirol – It’s a nightmare: A car, full of a family of five, is caught by the barriers on a level crossing in Tirol. Two of the occupants were unable to escape the approaching train.

Austria: Terrible accident at level crossing – barrier captures car

As reported by the Tyrolean Police Department, a 35-year-old Saudi Arabian citizen drove a car to the railway crossing in the Weiberndorf district of St. Johann iT (Kitzbühel district) on Wednesday (3 August). His family was in the car with him. According to several witnesses, when he wanted to pass the level crossing with a barrier, the barriers were lowered. The car stopped on the tracks.

Passers-by warned the family of five with loud shouts. Both the 34-year-old mother and two of the three children (7 years and 11 years) managed to escape from the vehicle in time. However, the father and his four-year-old son were unable to leave the rails before the regional train, which was headed towards Sankt Johann iT, reached the said point. The train could no longer slow down and caught the two family members.

Train accident in Tyrol: the train caught father and son – investigations are ongoing

The four-year-old child suffered severe head injuries as a result of the impact and died at the scene of the accident. 40 emergency services from the St. Johann fire brigade, 15 from the Red Cross, an emergency medical team, the crews of three emergency medical helicopters and a crisis intervention team were deployed together with several police patrols. As the video above shows, the terrible events were emotionally very challenging, even for the experienced rescue workers.

The 35-year-old father was hospitalized at the local hospital “St. Johann” and then transported to the Innsbruck Clinic. The TV station atv according to the man there has now also succumbed to his injuries. How it happened that the car was locked by the barrier trees is currently the subject of investigations. Relevant information can be given to the responsible police station in Sankt Johann at any time by calling 059133 / 7508. (askl)