Bahmut’s Situation | Expert: Ukraine may have to withdraw from Bahmut, is losing the “way of life”

The Russian offensive in Bahmut stopped at the end of March, but this week Russian troops have advanced in the city.

Ukrainian the situation of the troops in the city of Bahmut in eastern Ukraine has not been particularly good for weeks, says HS’s fact checker John Helin. Helin updates the map of the war situation in Ukraine.

The Russian attack in Bahmut stopped at the end of March, but this week the Russian troops have advanced in the city, all the way to its center.

Now, the supply route that runs west of the city, which is key for Ukraine and the so-called road of life, is seriously threatened, Helin says.

Ukraine has said that the situation is difficult but has claimed that he is still in control of the situation in Bahmut. In the last couple of weeks, combat operations in the city have become more active again after a few weeks of backwater, Helin says.

“Russia took over the center of Bahmut and is pushing Ukrainians onto the railway line that cuts through the city. A significant part of the city is now in the hands of the Russians,” says Helin.

Based on the information coming from the Bahmut front, neither of the big paved roads leading to the city can be used right now. These roads are marked in yellow on the map attached to the story.

According to Helin, the southern road through Ivanivske to Bahmut is “more or less cut off”, and Russian troops are located on the southwest side of the city very close to the road.

The large paved roads marked in yellow are closed. As a maintenance route, the Ukrainian troops can only use the unpaved field road marked in blue. According to John Helin, it is now just mud. Map: John Helin

The road north of Bahmut near the village of Hromove is also broken, Helin says.

“There has been a video showing debris blocking the road in such a way that it is practically impossible to drive on the road.”

Helin bases his information on the situation, among other things, on videos showing an aerial view of the city filmed over the past few days, which are spreading on both Ukrainian and Russian social media channels.

The video Helin refers to can be seen in the Twitter post below. It shows an aerial view of the northern Hromov road, which is cut off in the middle of the road by car wreckage. The filming location of the video is marked on the map above with an explosion symbol.

“All maintenance to the city comes via one field road, which is practically nothing but mud,” says Helin.

This muddy field road is marked in blue on the map.

Another shared on Twitter video is depicted on the map from the field road drawn in blue, which, according to Helin’s information, is still usable in principle. In practice, however, it seems to be just a very difficult to drive mud road.

The unpaved road near Bahmut was very muddy last Saturday.

Immediate According to Helin, the Ukrainians do not have the threat of being blocked, because getting to the field road seems to be quite difficult for the Russians at the moment. However, if the Russians were to get close to the road in question, the situation for the Ukrainians would become very difficult, Helin predicts.

The time in which Ukraine will be able to continue the fight in Bahmut is starting to look limited, if Ukraine is not able to attack and push the Russian forces further. However, Ukraine has not previously shown a willingness to withdraw from Bahmut, says Helin.

“Indeed [Ukrainan presidentti Volodymyr] Zelenskyi now hinted that when the threat of blockade came [Ukrainan joukot] might withdraw.”

On the other hand, Ukraine has also previously surprised in the war by holding on to territories until the last, Helin points out.