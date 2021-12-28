In a live broadcast on their social networks this Tuesday (28), the governor of Bahia, Rui Costa (PT), said that several municipalities lost medications and vaccines during the floods that hit the state. Costa urged the replacement of materials and stated that the Health Department of the State of Bahia (Sesab) monitors the situation.

“In some places, 100% of all medicine and all vaccines were lost because some health offices and medicine depots were completely underwater. This is the case of Jucuruçu and other cities”, declared the governor.

+ Ministers fly over Bahia and promise resources for reconstruction

+ Temporal continues to devastate Bahia, which is experiencing its ‘greatest disaster’

Another point discussed was the monitoring of diseases that can arise from rain, such as leptospirosis.

“We have two epidemics happening at the same time: the coronavirus and the flu that devastates the entire country. People must be very careful not to ingest, under any circumstances, this flood water. We are strengthening the supply of medicines to these cities”, said Costa.

The post Bahia cities lost 100% of medicines and vaccines, says governor appeared first in ISTOÉ MONEY.

#Bahian #cities #lost #medicines #vaccines #governor