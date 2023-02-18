With goals from Kayky and Vitor Jacaré, Bahia won its first victory in the current edition of the Copa do Nordeste. Playing this Friday night (17th) at Carneirão, in Alagoinhas, Tricolor da Boa Terra beat Atlético-BA by 2-1.

Triumph! In yet another turn, Esquadrão beats Atlético in Alagoinhas by 2-1, goals from Jacaré and Kayky, and wins the 1st in the Copa do Nordeste this Friday of Carnival. Next game is against Sport, away from home, on Ash Wednesday. #BBMP pic.twitter.com/TtjebREYJB — Esporte Clube Bahia (@ECBahia) February 18, 2023

With the result achieved in the 4th round of the competition, the team led by Renato Paiva remains in second place in Group B, but now with four points. Carcará, on the other hand, is the bottom of Group A, without any points.

Involving two teams that really needed to score in the competition, the fans present followed a very busy confrontation, in which Atlético-BA opened the scoring in the 15th minute of the first half thanks to a goal by midfielder Lucas Alisson.

However, six minutes later the visitors equalized. Kayky threw it to Vitor Jacaré, who crashed into Fábio Lima’s exit. At 25 minutes, the attacker left aside the role of waiter and kicked from inside the area to guarantee Bahia’s victory.

fortress packed

Who also triumphed in this round was Fortaleza, who, playing at Presidente Vargas, beat CSA to extend their lead in Group A with 12 points conquered. The goals came from the feet of Thiago Galhardo, Yago Pikachu and Lucero.

FIIIIIIIM OF GAME IN PV AND ANOTHER VICTORY OF LAION IN THE NORTHEAST CUP! WITH GOALS FROM LUCERO, PIKACHU AND THIAGO GALHARDO, WE BEAT THE CSA, 3 TO 0, AND REACHED 12 POINTS! #FortalezaEC #CopaDoNordeste pic.twitter.com/6lM2Pk0TOX — Fortaleza Esporte Clube (@FortalezaEC) February 18, 2023

Vozão tie

Ceará, on the other hand, was 1-1 with CRB in a match played at Rei Pelé. Anselmo Ramon opened the scoring for Galo and Erick tied for Vozão, second in Group B with seven points.