08/19/2023 – 4:21 pm

“It’s like a rebirth!” The short and objective sentence defines the feeling of dancer and dance teacher Yohana dos Santos, 47 years old. Since 2010, she dreamed of undergoing sex reassignment surgery, previously popularly known as sex change.

The operation was carried out on August 9, in Salvador, at the University Hospital Professor Edgard Santos (Hupes), of the Federal University of Bahia (UFBA) and linked to the Brazilian Company of Hospital Services (Ebserh). It was the first sexual reassignment made by the Unified Health System (SUS) in Bahia.

“In reality, I’m still the same woman. Psychologically, I have been the Yohana woman since birth. However, today I am aware that the organ matches my personality. I can look in the mirror and know this is me. Before, I was unable to fully identify myself physically, due to the organ that did not match my essence”, says Yohana who, since 2015, has civil documentation officially identifying her as a woman.

“I am full, accomplished. The surgery was a success ”, celebrates Yohana on the day she was discharged (17). Since 2018, she has been accompanied by the hospital’s Transsexual Outpatient Clinic. The patient was assisted by a multidisciplinary group, having been considered suitable for surgery by the endocrinology, psychology and social service teams.

psychological follow-up

The Ministry of Health adopts specific criteria for performing the surgery. The person must be over 21 years old and have two years of psychological support.

The endocrinologist and coordinator of the Hupes Transsexualizing Ambulatory, Luciana Oliveira, explained to Brazil Agency that psychological care includes resizing expectations.

“Sometimes [as expectativas] are little outside the reality of what the surgeon can do. Patients also have to deal with frustration, that is, if the result is not exactly what the person wants. Understanding that there is a limitation, that each body responds in a different way, that healing happens in different ways”, he describes. “There is a whole preparation to get to the nomination [de cirurgia]and the person is satisfied with the aesthetic result they will be able to achieve.”

After surgery, psychological care is maintained for at least another year. “Sometimes, the patient has already talked to other people who underwent surgery, but she has never lived in that body and, certainly, any body change involves challenges”, emphasizes the outpatient clinic coordinator.

Another follow-up is hormone treatment, since the removal of the testicles affects the production of sex hormones. “It’s like she’s going through menopause. This for a young person has several harms, because the sex hormone is not only to give sexual characteristics, it has several roles in health. So we do hormone replacement to maintain all these other health aspects in addition to sexual characteristics.”

Urologist Ubirajara Barroso, who performed the procedure on Yohana, says that the surgery is complex, lasts about six hours, but that the complication rate is low. Patients are discharged within three days, usually. “It is not very different from other surgeries that have the same degree of complexity”, he explains.

Accessibility by SUS

For the endocrinologist Luciana, the offer of this type of service by the SUS is justified because the procedure is far from being something merely aesthetic. She explains that the non-recognition of genitalia as something compatible with gender identity can lead to a series of mental health problems.

“There are several works showing that the prevalence of depression and anxiety is much higher in the transgender population. Mental illness rates are much higher. Self-mutilation, suicide attempts and actual suicide are also highly prevalent when compared to the cis population (who identify with the gender they were assigned at birth). So, this surgery will allow the psychological well-being of the person. It is essential for her recognition as a woman.”

According to Luciana Oliveira, the surgery costs approximately R$ 50,000 and the fact that it is offered by the SUS makes it available to people who would not be able to perform it by other means.

“Due to the social issues in which these people live, many are thrown out of their homes in adolescence, that is, without adequate professional training, without emotional and financial support from the family, they end up going into prostitution, underemployment and, consequently, they don’t have enough income to pay for the procedures. For the trans population, it would be unfeasible if they were not made possible by the SUS”, he says.

referral hospital

Hupes is one of the 41 university hospitals managed by Ebserh. These health units are linked to federal universities and have specific characteristics: they serve SUS patients while supporting the training of health professionals and the development of research and innovation.

Also known as Hospital das Clínicas, Hupes now has a sex reassignment surgery center, accredited by the Health Department of the State of Bahia (Sesab). The unit also hopes to receive accreditation from the Ministry of Health to join the select group of hospitals that perform sex reassignment surgeries. Currently, nine are in list.

With Sesab’s endorsement, Hupes can perform procedures such as masculinizing mammoplasty (removes the mammary gland and models a male chest), hysterectomy (removal of the uterus), thyroplasty (vocal readjustment for transgender people) and breast plastic surgery.

The expectation is that at least one of these procedures be carried out per month, while the institution awaits accreditation from the Ministry of Health, which will make it possible to expand the offer of surgeries, including sexual reassignment.

number of surgeries

Brazil has approximately 4 million trans and non-binary people (who do not fully identify as male or female). SUS has performed the sexual reassignment procedure since 2010 in trans women. For trans men, it has been done since 2019. According to the Ministry of Health, from 2010 to 2023, the SUS carried out 415 of these interventions, 400 of which in trans women and 15 in trans men.

The National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) informs that the sex reassignment process, understood as a set of clinical and surgical procedures performed to care for transgender or gender incongruent people, in its entirety, is not on the list of health procedures and events, therefore, it does not have mandatory coverage by health plans. According to the ANS, some procedures, in isolation, that are part of sexual reassignment, such as mastectomy and hysterectomy, are covered by health plans when requested by doctors, even in the process of sexual reassignment.

Diversity of bodies

The Transsexualization Outpatient Clinic at the Hospital das Clínicas at UFBA has treated more than 400 patients since 2018. The unit’s coordinator, Luciana Oliveira, considers that gender affirmation surgery is not the path for all transgender people.

“Not all of them will want to undergo this gender reassignment surgery. Today we have a very big advance, which I think is the merit of the activists, who show that the diversity of bodies exists and that people can be happy in an aspect of very great diversity that will not necessarily undergo a modification of genitalia,” he says.