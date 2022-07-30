





Bahia ended an uncomfortable fast of almost two months without winning at home in Série B of the Brazilian Championship. This Friday (29), the Steel Squadron defeated Náutico by 3-0 at Arena Fonte Nova, in Salvador, for the 21st round of the competition.

Tricolor had not won as home team since June 8, when they beat Sport 1-0. In the last five games at Fonte Nova (four for Série B and one for the Copa do Brasil), there were three defeats and two draws. With the triumph, the Bahians rose to third place, with 37 points, surpassing Grêmio by the number of victories. The advantage out of the G4 is seven points, and it can go back to five at the end of the round.

Alvirrubro, with 18 points, remains in 19th place, but could fall to the bottom if Vila Nova overcomes Novorizontino this Saturday (30), at 6:30 pm (Brasilia time), at the Jorge Ismael de Biasi Stadium, in Novo Horizonte ( SP). It was the fifth consecutive defeat of Pernambuco in Serie B.

Bahia was sharper in the first half, although not very efficient. There were two good chances. At eight minutes, midfielder Emerson Santos kicked from the middle and hit the crossbar. At 32, striker Hugo Rodallega, headed, after a corner kick, made goalkeeper Lucas Perri work. The most dangerous move by Náutico was a kick by forward Jean Carlos, from outside the area, which goalkeeper Mateus Claus saved.

In the final stage, the difficulty in creating made the Tricolor, which followed more offensive, bet on the aerial ball. The insistence worked at 25 minutes. After a cross and a hit in the area, the ball was left for defender Ignacio to send it to the nets and open the scoring.

Four minutes later, a mistake in the domain of defender João Paulo when receiving a retreat from the defensive midfielder Ralph culminated in the second goal of the Bahians. Striker Matheus Davó took advantage, dribbled Lucas Perri and widened. With the duel under control, the Steel Squadron broke free on the field and still had one more. At 38, Vitor Jacaré launched the also forward Everton in the area, who touched the goalkeeper’s exit and defined the score.

For the 22nd round, Náutico will play again next Friday (5), at 19:00 (Brasília time), against Operário, at the Germano Krüger Stadium, in Ponta Grossa (PR). The following day, at 4:30 pm, Bahia receives the CSA at Fonte Nova.



