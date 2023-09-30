Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/30/2023 – 20:57

Four men died in a police operation in Santo Amaro da Purificação, 94 kilometers from Salvador, on the night of Friday the 29th. According to the Bahia Military Police, they were shot after exchanging fire with police officers, who retaliated. The State has seen an escalation of clashes with criminal factions and deaths in actions by security forces – the Bahian PM kills more than the Rio police, historically known for its high lethality.

According to a report by the Fogo Cruzado Institute, as of Thursday the 28th, 68 people had been killed in police operations in Salvador and the metropolitan region this month. In August, there were 61. This week, governor Jerônimo Rodrigues (PT) stated that the State has been firm in trying to “bar the process” of violence and said that he did not, at any time, order the PMs to “bring bodies ”.

The violence crisis also accelerated the launch, by the Lula (PT) government, of a plan to combat organized crime, which plans to invest R$900 million to improve the fight against factions, as Estadão revealed. The Ministry of Justice and Security, led by Flávio Dino (PSB), has been charged with effective actions in the sector.

According to the PM’s version, in the most recent deaths, police officers went to the scene after receiving reports that armed men were selling drugs and carrying weapons in the region. The suspects shot were between 23 and 28 years old, according to the Civil Police, and were identified as Gabriel Sales de Barros, Anderson Júlio Magalhães Silva, Lucas Vieira dos Santos, and Alex Coelho dos Santos.

The PM states that a 12-gauge shotgun, three pistols of different calibers, ammunition, 262 cocaine pins, 196 portions of marijuana, 38 crack rocks, seven cell phones, two bank card machines, a notebook, a blouse were seized from them. camouflaged, drug packaging. The material was taken to the Santo Amaro police station, where the incident was registered.

Santo Amaro da Purificação, like the rest of Bahia, has seen an increase in armed conflicts and an increase in lethality in police actions since the beginning of the year. A month ago, two suspected members of a faction were killed in another PM operation in Santo Amaro. The Bahia PM, at the time, stated that the police officers were shot at by ten men in the Candolândia neighborhood.

Caetano Veloso, a musician born in the city, gave Pope Francis a letter in which he reveals that he is “scared” by the increase in insecurity in Bahia and also in Rio de Janeiro, where he lives. “In the face of this situation of worsening violence, I ask that Your Holiness turns your gaze and your prayers to our country,” wrote the singer, who met with the pontiff at the Vatican this week.