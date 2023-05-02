Bahia won its first victory in the 2023 edition of the Brazilian Championship. The result, which secured Tricolor’s first three points in the competition, came in a 1-0 triumph, on Monday night (1st) at the São Januário stadium. The match ended the 3rd round of the competition.

WE WIN! First triumph in the Brasileirão is in Rio de Janeiro, over Vasco, by 1 to 0, goal by Thaciano. Sunday is at Fonte, at 4 pm, against Coritiba. It’s to fill! Let’s go! #BBMP pic.twitter.com/A90Uq4eIiz — Esporte Clube Bahia (@ecbahia) May 2, 2023

This result took Bahia to the 15th position. Cruzmaltino occupies the 9th position of the classification with four points.

Even as a visitor, it was Bahia who arrived first with danger, at 3 minutes. Vítor Jacaré kicked from the edge of the area, Léo Jardim parried it and the ball exploded on the crossbar. That move seems to have woken up Vasco, who started to dominate the actions and collected good finishes with the lateral Puma Rodríguez, the center forward Pedro Raul and the attacking midfielder Alex Teixeira.

But Bahia was more efficient in the initial stage and, in the 43rd minute, scored the winning goal in a quick counterattack that ended with a cross kick by midfielder Thaciano.

Vasco will be back on the field for the Brazilian Championship next Saturday (6), when they play the classic against Fluminense at the Maracanã stadium from 9 pm (Brasília time). A day later Bahia receives Coritiba at Fonte Nova from 4pm.