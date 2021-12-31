The government of Bahia calculates that the cost of rebuilding the structures destroyed by the rains could reach R$ 2 billion. The information was disclosed by Governor Rui Costa, this Thursday (30), during a visit to municipalities in the southern region, and reported by the government’s advisors.

The value would correspond to the investments needed to recover houses, state and federal highways, in addition to the social cost of residents and merchants who lost furniture, appliances and goods.

“The expectation is that the federal government will do its part. 15 million Brazilians live in Bahia. In the first days of January, we want to start rebuilding the first houses. In the far south, we are already delivering refrigerators, stoves, gas cylinders, everything that we are committed to delivering. Here, as soon as there is registration, we will also deliver it so that these people have their refrigerator, their bed with a mattress”, he said.

This Friday morning (31), the governor held a virtual meeting with dozens of mayors and asked them to register all residents, merchants and service providers affected by floods in the state. The objective is to map the demand to obtain resources and agreements.

victims of rain

The Superintendence of Civil Defense and Protection of Bahia (Sudec) updated, on Thursday afternoon (30), the figures referring to the population affected by the floods that occur in several regions of the state. So far, 37,035 are homeless, 54,771 displaced, 25 dead and 517 injured. The total number of people affected is 643,068 people.

The displaced are people who have left their homes but do not demand shelter from the government. Homeless people, on the other hand, are those who had to leave their homes and need temporary shelter promoted by the government.

The numbers correspond to the occurrences registered in 163 affected municipalities. Of this total, 151 have an emergency situation decree.

federal resources

The Ministry of Regional Development (MDR) reported having transferred another R$ 5 million to ten cities in Bahia. They are: Teolândia, Jaguaquara, Boa Vista do Tupim, Guaratinga, Conceição do Almeida, Jiquiriçá, Amargosa, Itambé, Ribeira do Pombal and Itabela. According to the folder, the resources will benefit more than 112,000 people who suffer from heavy rains.

With these releases, the MDR said that the total transfers from the federal government to Bahia amount to R$ 32.1 million, since the end of November, for actions to respond to the natural disaster in 33 municipalities.

The General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic informed, this Friday afternoon (31), that President Jair Bolsonaro issued a provisional measure (MP) that opens an extraordinary credit, in the amount of R$ 700 million, in favor of the Ministry of Citizenship.

The resources will be used to fight the damage caused by the rains in different states, mainly Bahia and Minas Gerais, especially in the recovery of infrastructure for houses, highways, electricity supply and drinking water. The text is yet to be published in an extra edition of the Diário Oficial da União (DOU) and, according to the Presidency of the Republic, “does not affect the spending ceiling nor the fulfillment of the primary result target”.

