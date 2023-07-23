Measure was taken in agreement with the Ministry of Agriculture to control transmission of H5N1 in birds in the country; valid for 180 days

This Saturday (June 22, 2023) the government of Bahia decreed a state of zoosanitary emergency throughout the territory due to the H5N1 avian flu. The decision was published in official diary of State. Here’s the full (467 KB).

In announcement, the Bahian government stated that the measure is an agreement with the Ministry of Agriculture and the 26 governors of the Brazilian states, in addition to the Federal District. The goal is “control the transmission of health [da H5N1] what takes place in the country.

The decree is valid for 180 days. It was established that:

the mobilization of all state agencies is authorized to make efforts in order to support the necessary actions for the prevention of H5N1 and control of possible consequences that the virus may cause;

monitoring measures and preventive actions in relation to the contagion of H5N1 in wild seabirds and the risk of dissemination in subsistence creations and in industrial poultry farming in Bahia, must follow the rules and sanitary protocols established in the current legislation;

the monitoring measures, preventive actions and risk analysis of H5N1, adopted by the government of Bahia, will count on the cooperation of municipalities and the private sector, which must observe the norms adopted by the Ministry of Agriculture;

The Adab (State Agency for Agricultural Defense of Bahia) will edit the complementary rules to comply with the decree.

In the note, the governor of Bahia, Jeronimo Rodrigues (PT), said that the decree is an effort to control the flu and possible consequences on the regional economy and international trade.

“This joint action between the states and the federal government is a way of showing our responsibility with poultry production and respect for large producers. But also to small-scale production, ranging from the backyard producer to a smaller farm”, declared the head of the state executive.

According to the government of Bahia, the 1st contamination in the state was notified on June 17. Until the last update, there were 4 cases of bird infection in the cities of Caravelas, Alcobaça, Prado and Porto Seguro.

You first records of the disease in Brazil were notified on May 15, 2023. On May 22, the federal government published in an extra edition of the official diary ordinance declaring a state of zoosanitary emergency throughout the national territory, for 180 days, due to the detection of the virus in Brazil.

The transmission of avian flu is carried out through contact with sick or dead birds. The guidance of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock is that the population does not collect birds that they find sick or dead and call the nearest veterinary service to prevent the disease from spreading.