Environmental preservation area of ​​6,000 m² was targeted by the real estate arm of Novonor (formerly Odebrecht); judge considered risk to the environment

The Bahia Court suspended the auction of an environmental preservation area in one of the most upscale neighborhoods in Salvador (BA). The decision was taken on Wednesday afternoon (13 March 2024) by judge Marcel Peres, from the 6th Federal Court of Bahia. Here's the complete of the decision (PDF – 37 kB).

The auction for the 6,699 m² area that belongs to the City of Salvador was scheduled for Friday (15 March 2024). With an estimated value of R$10.9 million, the land is on Av. Sete de Setembro, in the Corredor da Vitória neighborhood, one of the most expensive square meters in the capital of Bahia.

In the order, Peres understood that the sale contributes to the risk of actions that affect the environment. For the judge, “equation” environmental cost and economic benefit is unfavorable.

“Even if there is a current provision for sealing the building, the simple decommissioning and consequent transfer of the property to the private domain could result in significant future pressure on the environmentally protected location. The mere transfer of the property to the private domain increases the risk of negative anthropogenic actions on the environment. The environmental cost/economic benefit equation is not favorable”, declared the judge.

The sale of the area was approved by the Salvador City Council on December 20, 2023 by 32 votes in favor and 8 against. The text was a request from the mayor of the capital, Bruno Reis (União Brasil).

The Public Ministry of Bahia even sent a request to Reis to postpone the event. The PGR (Attorney General's Office) also contacted the Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva, to give an opinion on the case. Read the complete of the order (PDF – 2 MB).

The notice determined the auction of the area but prohibited the construction of buildings on the site. According to the document, the area has a slope greater than 45º, which makes construction impossible.

Marcel Peres also cited the lack of information in the notice about the construction potential of the area, in addition to clarifications about the auction format.

“As for the notice regulating the auction, there was no prediction that the sale would involve the potential construction of the property. Another possible limitation to competition, which has not been sufficiently clarified, is the provision for an exclusively in-person auction,” said the judge.

Political interest

Located on the edge of Baia de Todos os Santos, the land is of interest to ORthe real estate arm of Novonor (formerly Odebrecht). The company has already acquired an area next door, where the construction of a residential development is planned. In a statement, OR stated that it will maintain the native forest, but that the sale of the land “it would only improve the construction potential of the project that is under development”.

O Power360 found that among the reasons of interest for purchasing the land are:

the area is attached to the land already acquired by the company;

with both areas under the same administration, it would be possible to build a taller building, up to 36 floors, instead of the 25 floors initially projected;

The plan would be to build a pier in the auctioned area to increase the value of the square meter of the project next door.

However, in Bahia's political circles there is speculation about the participation of the former mayor of Salvador ACM Neto (União Brasil) and Sidônio Palmeira, publicist responsible for the president's campaign Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in 2022. Power360 He reached out to both of them to comment on the case:

ACM Neto – did not respond to questions;

– did not respond to questions; Sidônio Palmeira – said that his company will not participate in the auction and that the partnership between the residential development and OR must be carried out by individuals.

The digital newspaper contacted OR to question the suspension of the auction. It also contacted Salvador City Hall and the Ministry of the Environment. Both have not yet responded to questions. The space remains open.