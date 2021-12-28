The number of deaths resulting from the heavy rains that hit the south-central region of Bahia rose to 21. The balance was updated this Tuesday afternoon (28) by the state government.

The most recent death was that of a 19-year-old boy, who tried to cross a flood in Ilhéus, on Monday night (27), but ended up drowning. The number of injured remained at 358. A total of 136 municipalities in the state declared an emergency situation.

The number of homeless people is 34,163, while the number of homeless people totals 42,929. The displaced are people who have had to leave their place of residence, temporarily or permanently, but who do not depend on shelter provided by the government. Homeless people, on the other hand, are those people who had to leave their homes and who depend on shelter provided by the government.

In the morning, four federal government ministers flew over the rain-stricken regions of Bahia and met with the state governor, Rui Costa. They also announced measures to support the effort to help the displaced population and pledged future resources for rebuilding infrastructure and housing.

Bahia is facing the worst rain for the month of December since 1989, according to the state government. The city of Itamaraju, in the south of the state, was the municipality where it rained the most in Brazil, with 769.8 millimeters (mm) of rain, according to data from the National Center for Monitoring and Alerting of Natural Disasters (Cemaden), which represents more than five times the volume expected for December (148.0 mm).

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?