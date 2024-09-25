Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/25/2024 – 20:16

The Bahia Epidemiological Surveillance confirmed, this Wednesday, 25th, the sixth case of botulism in the State. Of the six patients, three remain hospitalized, one was discharged and two died as a result of the disease, caused by the bacteria’s toxin. Clostridium botulinum.

According to Eleuzina Falcão, coordinator of Communicable Diseases and Injuries at the Bahia Health Department (Sesab), the infected patients are from different municipalities: four are from Campo Formoso, one from Senhor do Bonfim and one from Cícero Dantas (notified in Ribeira do Pombal).

However, all of them were infected after eating the same food: chicken mortadella. “In the investigation process carried out through medical records, home visits and even interviews with patients, it was found that there was a common food source,” Eleuzina said in a video released by Sesab.

According to the coordinator, since botulism is a rare disease, the situation in Bahia is considered an outbreak. Until this year, there had only been one death from the disease in the state, in 2007, and two cases were confirmed last year.

Foodborne botulism

Foodborne botulism, as in the cases reported in Bahia, is the most common form of the disease. Contamination occurs through the ingestion of food that has been improperly produced or preserved, such as canned vegetables, sausage, ham, meat, canned goods, fermented foods and cheese.

In addition to this type, there are three other versions of the disease:

– Infant botulism: more common in children aged between 3 and 26 weeks, it can be triggered by the consumption of honey, as indicated by the Ministry of Health;

– Wound botulism: caused by contamination of wounds;

– Iatrogenic botulism: occurs when an excessive amount of botulinum toxin is injected for medical or aesthetic reasons.

What are the main symptoms?

The main clinical manifestation of the disease is sudden paralysis. “Normally, in the case of ingestion of food containing this toxin, the person presents an acute flaccid and symmetrical paralysis, which occurs on both sides, and presents a maintained level of consciousness,” said Eleuzina.

In addition, patients often experience muscle weakness, weak voice and dizziness. Other symptoms highlighted by the Sesab coordinator were:

– blurred vision

– diplopia (perception of two images for a single object)

– drooping eyelid

– dry mouth

– difficulty in articulating words

– difficulty swallowing

How to prevent?

As a way to prevent botulism, the Ministry of Health advises not to consume preserved foods stored in swollen cans, fogged glass, damaged or expired packaging or with changes in smell or appearance; boil industrialized products and homemade preserves for at least 15 minutes (heating can eliminate possible toxins); wash hands frequently; do not keep or preserve food at a temperature above 15 ºC; and avoid the consumption of honey by children under 2 years old.