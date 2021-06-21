The pandemic can transform a family’s life in just a few days. From immense happiness, one goes to tragedy in the blink of an eye. Paola Nucci, a 34-year-old pregnant woman, died this Sunday in Bahía Blanca, a victim of coronavirus.

The young woman, who was in her fifth month of pregnancy and had no previous comorbidities, spent the last twelve days of life intubated in intensive care at the Hospital Privado del Sur, in the city of Buenos Aires.

Both Paola, her father, Salvador (at risk for diabetes), and her husband, Leonardo Kunis, contracted the disease at the end of last May, but it was her the only one that had severe consequences. Even her 92-year-old grandmother managed to get by.

The doctors explained to the family that it is possible that Paola was infected with some of the new variants, which tend to affect young people and pregnant women more seriously.

A bilateral pneumonia He took the doctors to intubate on June 8 the woman who was expecting her first child, who could not survive either.

“We were going to the hospital two or three times, until one day they left her admitted to the South Private Hospital and had to take her to therapy. The last message she sent me was saying: ‘They are going to sleep me, in an induced coma, and they are going to intubate me’“Salvador said last week, in the local media La Brújula 24.

Paola Nucci and her husband Leonardo Kunis

The goodbyes of husband and father

Leonardo, her husband, fired her this Sunday with a touching message in social networks.

“What to tell you, my angel, my heart, my life. Today it’s the worst day of all my life. I know that you are at peace and with your mother and our son, I only ask you to guide me and give me strength, as you always did, “the text begins.

And he ends: “You left together with my heart, so they will always be in my soul and I will never forget anything, never, and you will always be in my being“.

Salvador, on his Facebook account, published a photo with a “broken heart” and a black crepe.



The image that Salvador Nucci dedicated to Paola

